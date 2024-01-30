Previous
My son and his partner are visiting, I haven't seen my son in 5 years and never met his partner plus they got engaged today so it was such a special day.
Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Lesley ace
Ah they look so happy. Congratulations to them!
January 31st, 2024  
Loopy-Lou
Congratulations to them. Lovely photo of the happy couple.
January 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
A very sweet portrait!
January 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Congratulations to your son and his partner!
Enjoy your time with them!
January 31st, 2024  
