Previous
29 / 365
Red Tower Ginger
Saw this on a wander through Sydneys Botanical Gardens
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4922
photos
118
followers
114
following
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2024 4:49pm
Tags
plant
,
ginger
,
sydney
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks like a quirky cartoon character.
January 29th, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
such a beautiful flower photo
January 29th, 2024
