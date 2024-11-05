Previous
Qoricancha Temple by kjarn
Qoricancha Temple

Now we are in Cusco and this morning we had a city tour then an afternoon at leisure
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Kathy A

Corinne C
So pretty and sunny!
November 6th, 2024  
Mags
I like your DOF!
November 6th, 2024  
