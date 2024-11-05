Sign up
Previous
310 / 365
Qoricancha Temple
Now we are in Cusco and this morning we had a city tour then an afternoon at leisure
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5203
photos
124
followers
117
following
84% complete
View this month »
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th November 2024 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
temple
,
cusco
Corinne C
ace
So pretty and sunny!
November 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
I like your DOF!
November 6th, 2024
