The Andes Mountains
Caught a train from Cuzco to Machu Picchu today and this is one of the scenes out the window
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5205
photos
124
followers
117
following
85% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th November 2024 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
holiday
,
peru
,
mountains’
,
‘andes
Mags
ace
Wow! What a stunning view!
November 8th, 2024
