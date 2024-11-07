Previous
The Andes Mountains by kjarn
The Andes Mountains

Caught a train from Cuzco to Machu Picchu today and this is one of the scenes out the window
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Wow! What a stunning view!
November 8th, 2024  
