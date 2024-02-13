Sign up
44 / 365
Almost a Family
It was so great to spend time with my eldest daughter and my son after many years apart, such a shame my youngest daughter couldn't be with us
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Tags
family
,
daughter
,
son
,
luke
,
chelsea
Mags
ace
Very nice family portrait! Wishing you a reunion very soon, Kathy.
February 13th, 2024
