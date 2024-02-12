Sign up
Previous
43 / 365
Love the Colours
And I didnt see the bee until I uploaded the photo
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
7
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
4936
photos
121
followers
115
following
11% complete
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Views
6
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th February 2024 1:33pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
orange
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful capture!
February 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
thank you for the fav Issi
February 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh me too! The orange, the bee, the blue flowers behind......
February 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
thank you for the fav
February 13th, 2024
Lesley
ace
It’s beautiful
February 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love everything about it Kathy!
February 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
February 13th, 2024
