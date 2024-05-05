Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
126 / 365
Maps
Where I will be in three weeks!
5th May 2024
5th May 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
maps
,
morocco
,
may24words
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sounds like another exciting trip is on the way.
May 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
How exciting. My pal Sharon went there a few years ago and had a fabulous time.
I wonder if you will come across Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. ha ha.
May 5th, 2024
summerfield
ace
you should go to Tangiers, it's beautiful there!
May 5th, 2024
