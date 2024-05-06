Previous
Water Willow by kjarn
Water Willow

My phone is identifying this flower as being member of the Acanthaceae family - commonly known as water willow, shrimp plant or flamingo flower.
6th May 2024

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Mags ace
Gorgeous bloom! I've never seen anything like before. =)
May 6th, 2024  
