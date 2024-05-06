Sign up
Previous
127 / 365
Water Willow
My phone is identifying this flower as being member of the Acanthaceae family - commonly known as water willow, shrimp plant or flamingo flower.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5020
photos
121
followers
114
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
31st January 2024 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
water willow
Mags
ace
Gorgeous bloom! I've never seen anything like before. =)
May 6th, 2024
