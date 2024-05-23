Previous
Parramatta by kjarn
144 / 365

Parramatta

I liked this view as I wandered around Parramatta
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
39% complete

Casablanca ace
Fabulous viewpoint. We liked Parramatta, took a trip up there by boat.
May 24th, 2024  
