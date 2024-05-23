Sign up
Previous
144 / 365
Parramatta
I liked this view as I wandered around Parramatta
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
1
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5037
photos
122
followers
116
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th May 2024 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
parramatta
,
water feature
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous viewpoint. We liked Parramatta, took a trip up there by boat.
May 24th, 2024
