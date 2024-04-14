Sign up
105 / 365
Bloodbath
This sort of thing is rare in Australia thank goodness.
So sad
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia.
105
2
2
2024
iPhone 14 Pro Max
14th April 2024 11:38am
Tags
murder
terror
bloodbath
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A horrible situation in every way.
April 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh wow!
April 14th, 2024
