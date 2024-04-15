Sign up
Previous
106 / 365
Chocolate
Finishing off the last of the Easter goodies
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
5
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st April 2024 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
easter
Diana
ace
Are they not too beautiful to eat Kathy? They sure gave you a fabulous photo op :-)
April 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
They are lovely, I've been looking at them since Easter but now they must be eaten. Thank you for the fav
April 15th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
April 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh yum!
April 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Enjoy.
April 15th, 2024
