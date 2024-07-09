Previous
Shiny/Dull by kjarn
191 / 365

Shiny/Dull

While at the shops yesterday we had 10 minutes of sunshine and out of the corner of my eye I spotted tis dull looking wall with shiny gold whatevers on it. Now it just all looks shiny, oh well
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
