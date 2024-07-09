Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
191 / 365
Shiny/Dull
While at the shops yesterday we had 10 minutes of sunshine and out of the corner of my eye I spotted tis dull looking wall with shiny gold whatevers on it. Now it just all looks shiny, oh well
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5084
photos
124
followers
123
following
52% complete
View this month »
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th July 2024 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shiny
,
wall
,
dull
,
july24words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close