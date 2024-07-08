Previous
London by kjarn
London

My latest completed jigsaw. Being retired and sitting at home with the rain tumbling down has given me lots of jigsaw time
Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Ooo, another fun one!
July 8th, 2024  
Beautiful jigsaw!
July 8th, 2024  
Such a beautiful one, a bit tricky no doubt.

I spoke to my sister in Switzerland who has also retired. All she seems to be doing are jigsaws of major cities ;-)
July 8th, 2024  
@jamibann Thank you for the fav Issi
July 8th, 2024  
@ludwigsdiana it was a bit tricky. I have many jigsaws of cities waiting to be completed, I only buy ones of cities I have visited. Thank you for the fav
July 8th, 2024  
