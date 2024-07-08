Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
190 / 365
London
My latest completed jigsaw. Being retired and sitting at home with the rain tumbling down has given me lots of jigsaw time
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5083
photos
124
followers
123
following
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd July 2024 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
london
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Ooo, another fun one!
July 8th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful jigsaw!
July 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful one, a bit tricky no doubt.
I spoke to my sister in Switzerland who has also retired. All she seems to be doing are jigsaws of major cities ;-)
July 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
Thank you for the fav Issi
July 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
it was a bit tricky. I have many jigsaws of cities waiting to be completed, I only buy ones of cities I have visited. Thank you for the fav
July 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I spoke to my sister in Switzerland who has also retired. All she seems to be doing are jigsaws of major cities ;-)