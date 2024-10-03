Previous
Harlequin Flower by kjarn
Harlequin Flower

I thought these were so pretty
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Pam Knowler ace
How unusual and so pretty!
October 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely find and shot, such a gorgeous flower perfectly named.
October 3rd, 2024  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Stunning colours!
October 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I am not familiar with this flower. So pretty.
October 3rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, so unusual
October 3rd, 2024  
