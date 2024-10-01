Books I read in September

From top to bottom:
A Domestic fiction that was a sad but beautiful story. At last a Jodi Picoult book that I liked.
A psychological thriller that was creepy and full of twists but started off a bit slow.
A family saga that was an interesting read as it covered some complex issues but I wasn't a fan of the writing style.
A womens fiction that was a nice read.
A medical thriller that had a good plot although the grammar and dialogue left a bit to be desired.
A psychological thriller that was more a character drama but was gripping v=nevertheless and hard to put down.
A crime story that was enjoyable but a bit repetitive in places.