Books I read in September

From top to bottom:

A Domestic fiction that was a sad but beautiful story. At last a Jodi Picoult book that I liked.

A psychological thriller that was creepy and full of twists but started off a bit slow.

A family saga that was an interesting read as it covered some complex issues but I wasn't a fan of the writing style.

A womens fiction that was a nice read.

A medical thriller that had a good plot although the grammar and dialogue left a bit to be desired.

A psychological thriller that was more a character drama but was gripping v=nevertheless and hard to put down.

A crime story that was enjoyable but a bit repetitive in places.