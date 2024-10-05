Sign up
Previous
279 / 365
St Marys Cathedral
I've taken lots of photos of this magnificent church over the years but never from this pov
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5172
photos
124
followers
119
following
76% complete
View this month »
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
28th September 2024 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
sydney
,
st marys cathedral
