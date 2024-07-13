Previous
Jigsaw by kjarn
195 / 365

Jigsaw

Another completed jigsaw
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A beautiful puzzle!
July 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
This one is very colourful. Looks quite difficult too.
July 13th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@onewing it certainly was tricky
July 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise