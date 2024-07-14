Sign up
Previous
196 / 365
Indoors/outdoors
Here I give you a bit of both
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
outdoors
,
indoors
,
my home
,
july24words
Babs
ace
Interesting half and half. Our door wasn't open for too long today an icy blast is passing through here today.
July 14th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
it's quite cool here today but the sun is shining and there's no wind.
July 14th, 2024
Christina
ace
Cool perspective
July 14th, 2024
