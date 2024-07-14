Previous
Indoors/outdoors by kjarn
196 / 365

Indoors/outdoors

Here I give you a bit of both
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Interesting half and half. Our door wasn't open for too long today an icy blast is passing through here today.
July 14th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@onewing it's quite cool here today but the sun is shining and there's no wind.
July 14th, 2024  
Christina ace
Cool perspective
July 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise