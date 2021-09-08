Previous
Next
Posers by kjarn
Photo 709

Posers

My granddaughter Amelia and grandson Elijah being silly
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Heheee... if they don't play silly at this age, they will make up for it at an older age... so I've been told :D
Nice shot
September 8th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful! Don't you just love it when they do these silly things...& Kathy look at the great photos you can share..😁
September 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise