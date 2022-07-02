Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 885
Books I read in June
Not many due to house buying and selling.
From top to bottom:
A general fiction that was an enjoyable read but very wordy and drawn out like all his books are
A general fiction I read for book club and really enjoyed
A psychological thriller that I enjoyed but a bit light on the thrill
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4351
photos
108
followers
106
following
242% complete
View this month »
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
885
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2020 -
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
29th June 2022 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close