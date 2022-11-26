Previous
Next
The people of Turkiye by kjarn
Photo 1032

The people of Turkiye

Making gozleme
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
282% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot Kathy . Does it improve with tighter cropping???
November 26th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
@johnfalconer I’ve done a tighter crop, what do you think? Now it’s more obvious that the focus isn’t the best 🤣
November 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise