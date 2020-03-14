Previous
a bundle of Hugo by koalagardens
Photo 1812

a bundle of Hugo

makes my hips ache to look at!
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sally Ings ace
Yoga in a tree!
March 14th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Good to be nimble while so up high in the trees ! He does look a solid bundle !
March 14th, 2020  
Shepherdman
Interesting position!
March 14th, 2020  
Joanne Diochon ace
I think he is asking for a mani-pedi!
March 14th, 2020  
Nina Ganci
brilliant title and pose
fav
It truly fascinates me how they sit in what we feel is uncomfortable and they find comfort
March 14th, 2020  
Jean ace
all those claws help I guess
March 14th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
He does look so uncomfortable.
March 14th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Looks grumpy, did you disturb him???
March 14th, 2020  
