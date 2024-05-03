Previous
stable spot by koalagardens
stable spot

there is actually quite a strong, gusty wind blowing every which way, but Ellie knows how to just curl up and sleep it out
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
Sleep well, Ellie!
May 5th, 2024  
