Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2186
half and half project
2 very different tree species one behind the other with lovely contrasting barks. I hope to be back to commenting properly after this weekend!
15th May 2024
15th May 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5751
photos
251
followers
252
following
598% complete
View this month »
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
Latest from all albums
3293
2183
2184
3294
2185
3295
2186
3296
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th May 2024 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
bush
,
forest
,
mayhalf-2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely h/h of colour tones and textures !
May 17th, 2024
Karen
ace
Fantastic h&h - very clever the way you've composed this, the two differing trees are fabulous together.
May 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice h/h. I like the contrasting textures.
May 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close