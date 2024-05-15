Previous
half and half project by koalagardens
Photo 2186

half and half project

2 very different tree species one behind the other with lovely contrasting barks. I hope to be back to commenting properly after this weekend!
15th May 2024 15th May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
KoalaGardens🐨
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely h/h of colour tones and textures !
May 17th, 2024  
Karen ace
Fantastic h&h - very clever the way you've composed this, the two differing trees are fabulous together.
May 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice h/h. I like the contrasting textures.
May 17th, 2024  
