Previous
Photo 3295
bye bye Kelso
last morning before leaving this week
14th May 2024
14th May 24
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th May 2024 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
Krista Marson
ace
Is he being relocated?
May 15th, 2024
