cuddle buddies by koalagardens
Photo 3294

cuddle buddies

last morning in the kindy - little did they know this as they snoozed
13th May 2024 13th May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Jane Pittenger ace
Aww
May 15th, 2024  
Rick ace
So cute.
May 15th, 2024  
