Photo 3324
balance is the way
Elmo shows how amazing it is that they can sleep like this and stay balanced
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
elmo
marsupial
wildandfree
