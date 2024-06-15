Previous
and back to dinner by koalagardens
and back to dinner

honestly that branch looks like it will cut him in half but it didn't seem to bother him in the least
15th June 2024

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Karen ace
What a beautiful derrière!
June 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So much booty!!
June 16th, 2024  
Michelle
Oh my that doesn't look very comfortable!
June 16th, 2024  
