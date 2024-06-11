Sign up
Photo 3322
perfect fit
sometimes it seems like the koalas must mold the tree branches as they grow
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
10th June 2024 12:05pm
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao24
LManning (Laura)
ace
They are amazing critters.
June 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! Perfectly shaped too!
June 14th, 2024
