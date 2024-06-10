Previous
big boy Elmo by koalagardens
Photo 3321

big boy Elmo

he really has grown up so much
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
He sure has, looking fabulous up there.
June 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
He looks very healthy
June 14th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Such a cutie!
June 14th, 2024  
