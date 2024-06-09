Sign up
Previous
Photo 3320
perfect winter sun
Hope found a great spot
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5794
photos
249
followers
248
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th June 2024 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao24
Cliff McFarlane
ace
I love that: "the perfect winter sun."
June 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Nice dappled light
June 13th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Looking for the sun now. If they were here and could find a eucalyptus they would be plastered flat against the trunk trying to cool off.
June 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Hope looks sassy :).
June 13th, 2024
