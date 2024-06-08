Previous
portrait of Emerson by koalagardens
Photo 3319

portrait of Emerson

finally we caught him last night, he really didn't want to leave!
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Barb ace
Excellent capture! :-)
June 12th, 2024  
carol white ace
A very cute face and capture. Fav 😊
June 12th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a wonderful expression. Fav.
June 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
June 12th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
That's a beautiful, direct stare
June 12th, 2024  
