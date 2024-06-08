Sign up
Previous
Photo 3319
portrait of Emerson
finally we caught him last night, he really didn't want to leave!
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
5
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5793
photos
250
followers
249
following
909% complete
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th June 2024 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
emerson
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
,
ndao24
Barb
ace
Excellent capture! :-)
June 12th, 2024
carol white
ace
A very cute face and capture. Fav 😊
June 12th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
That's a wonderful expression. Fav.
June 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
June 12th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
That's a beautiful, direct stare
June 12th, 2024
