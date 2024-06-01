Sign up
Photo 3312
gimme gimme gimme
how many leaves does Onyx have in her mouth?
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
onyx
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao24
Karen
ace
Onyx has a very healthy appetite - what a great shot!
June 4th, 2024
