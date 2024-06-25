Previous
this is how the big boys by koalagardens
this is how the big boys

form that perfect ball - classic at any age
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beverley ace
All snuggly, gosh they are soo clever. Cuteness & charm
June 27th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, those claws are quite something
June 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Looking pretty comfy up there!
June 27th, 2024  
KV ace
Do they tend to stay in one position over the course of a long sleep or do they move around?
June 27th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
June 27th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
The ball just gets bigger as they grow. :)
June 27th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
They obviously have amazing balance.
June 27th, 2024  
JAKB ace
So sweet.
June 27th, 2024  
