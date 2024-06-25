Sign up
Previous
Photo 3336
this is how the big boys
form that perfect ball - classic at any age
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
8
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5810
photos
250
followers
247
following
913% complete
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
Photo Details
Views
25
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
23rd June 2024 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao25
Beverley
ace
All snuggly, gosh they are soo clever. Cuteness & charm
June 27th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, those claws are quite something
June 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Looking pretty comfy up there!
June 27th, 2024
KV
ace
Do they tend to stay in one position over the course of a long sleep or do they move around?
June 27th, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
June 27th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
The ball just gets bigger as they grow. :)
June 27th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
They obviously have amazing balance.
June 27th, 2024
JAKB
ace
So sweet.
June 27th, 2024
