the ball of sleep by koalagardens
Photo 3335

the ball of sleep

you know when you say sleep tight? well that's what it means lol
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mark St Clair ace
That is amazing.... do babies do the same thing?
June 26th, 2024  
Mickey Anderson ace
Perfect Balance!!
June 26th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Sooooooo cute!
June 26th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Awww....little dear............
June 26th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
So adorable. Fav.
June 26th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It certainly does make a tight little ball.
June 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Sweet little ball!
June 26th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Or is he playing Peek a boo
June 26th, 2024  
KV ace
So sweet... dumb question... what is the black elliptical shape by the foot? Is that the foot pad?
June 26th, 2024  
