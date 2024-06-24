Sign up
Photo 3335
the ball of sleep
you know when you say sleep tight? well that's what it means lol
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd June 2024 12:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
elmo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao25
Mark St Clair
ace
That is amazing.... do babies do the same thing?
June 26th, 2024
Mickey Anderson
ace
Perfect Balance!!
June 26th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Sooooooo cute!
June 26th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Awww....little dear............
June 26th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
So adorable. Fav.
June 26th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It certainly does make a tight little ball.
June 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweet little ball!
June 26th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Or is he playing Peek a boo
June 26th, 2024
KV
ace
So sweet... dumb question... what is the black elliptical shape by the foot? Is that the foot pad?
June 26th, 2024
