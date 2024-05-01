Previous
I'm going halves by koalagardens
Photo 2172

I'm going halves

I'm going to keep going on with a monthly theme again and doing the May half and half challenge. I've seen this young lace monitor in this area a few times lately - so beautiful but only about 1.2 m long so quite a youngster.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
@koalagardens
Beryl Lloyd
Superb 1/2&1/2 - great dof and bokeh to the left and such rough textures to the solid tree trunk with the bonus of this beautiful little lace monitor ! fav
May 3rd, 2024  
Beverley
Fantastic capture, beautiful details… brilliant!! 🤩
May 3rd, 2024  
