Photo 2172
I'm going halves
I'm going to keep going on with a monthly theme again and doing the May half and half challenge. I've seen this young lace monitor in this area a few times lately - so beautiful but only about 1.2 m long so quite a youngster.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
mayhalf-2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb 1/2&1/2 - great dof and bokeh to the left and such rough textures to the solid tree trunk with the bonus of this beautiful little lace monitor ! fav
May 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fantastic capture, beautiful details… brilliant!! 🤩
May 3rd, 2024
