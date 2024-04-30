Previous
and that equals 30 by koalagardens
and that equals 30

this was really an enjoyable project month. I found so many kinds of webs and enjoyed the faffing. finally right at my bedroom window, a spider web on a rose bush. thanks for all the lovely comments during this month of webs.
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Anne ace
Brilliant, you have captured a fab set of webs
May 2nd, 2024  
