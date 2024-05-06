Previous
half and half by koalagardens
half and half

with a little colour play - this is some very dead leaf that is wedged tightly into the fork of this tree, very high up
6th May 2024

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted , nice find and capture ,and of course your colour play !
May 9th, 2024  
