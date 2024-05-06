Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2177
half and half
with a little colour play - this is some very dead leaf that is wedged tightly into the fork of this tree, very high up
6th May 2024
6th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5734
photos
251
followers
252
following
596% complete
View this month »
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
Latest from all albums
2174
2175
3285
3286
2176
2177
3287
3288
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th May 2024 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
leaf
,
australia
,
wildandfree
,
mayhalf-2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted , nice find and capture ,and of course your colour play !
May 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close