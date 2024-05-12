Previous
deep in the heart of the bush by koalagardens
Photo 2183

deep in the heart of the bush

more half and half fun
12th May 2024 12th May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
598% complete

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
I love the texture of that bark.
May 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely texture and DOF!
May 14th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
The DoF brings out the texture in the focused trunk
May 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous half and half
May 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
