lichen on the rocks by koalagardens
Photo 2176

lichen on the rocks

for my half and half month
5th May 2024 5th May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Babs ace
What a great half and half. I love lichen and this is beautiful
May 8th, 2024  
