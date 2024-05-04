Sign up
Photo 2175
lion's mane
my son is growing edible mushrooms and the texture of this one is literally like stroking fur! here it is popping out of the peat it is growing in for my half and half
4th May 2024
4th May 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
mushroom
,
australia
,
fungi
,
mayhalf-2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I would never have guessed that was a mushroom!
May 7th, 2024
KV
ace
What an interesting mushroom.
May 7th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
They are delicious and make a great plant based meat substitute that is NOT manufactured or grown in a lab. He might like the wickedkitchen.com website.
May 7th, 2024
