lion's mane by koalagardens
Photo 2175

lion's mane

my son is growing edible mushrooms and the texture of this one is literally like stroking fur! here it is popping out of the peat it is growing in for my half and half
4th May 2024 4th May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
LManning (Laura) ace
I would never have guessed that was a mushroom!
May 7th, 2024  
KV ace
What an interesting mushroom.
May 7th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
They are delicious and make a great plant based meat substitute that is NOT manufactured or grown in a lab. He might like the wickedkitchen.com website.
May 7th, 2024  
