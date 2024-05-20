Sign up
Photo 2191
a spiky half
they look rather like rose thorns don't they?
20th May 2024
20th May 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5760
photos
252
followers
251
following
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th May 2024 5:05pm
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
mayhalf-2024
Lesley
ace
Ouchee! Yes they do.
May 23rd, 2024
