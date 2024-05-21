Previous
half peeled by koalagardens
half peeled

many of the eucalypts peel their bark off during winter and I love watching the process
21st May 2024 21st May 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
Great textures!
May 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Clever…
May 24th, 2024  
