Photo 1856
nuff said
What do koalas think about what we have done to this planet?
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2754
photos
231
followers
199
following
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
764
765
1854
1855
766
1856
767
768
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
29th April 2020 2:27pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw love that little pink tongue - must have been a tasty morsel ! A lovely shot !
April 29th, 2020
Lesley
ace
How rude!! Hahaha great shot :D
April 29th, 2020
