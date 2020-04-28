Previous
nuff said by koalagardens
Photo 1856

nuff said

What do koalas think about what we have done to this planet?
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw love that little pink tongue - must have been a tasty morsel ! A lovely shot !
April 29th, 2020  
Lesley ace
How rude!! Hahaha great shot :D
April 29th, 2020  
