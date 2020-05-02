Sign up
Photo 1860
Happy Wild Koala Day!
https://youtu.be/yDFgwlBMKOU
Tomorrow there will be drone video to round the day off.
A little bit of a wild edit on Bullet for the new ETSOOI while I'm at it :)
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
wild koala day
,
etsooi-120
Dustyloup
ace
Superb edit!. He's imitating your Jordan T plushie
May 2nd, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great edit
May 2nd, 2020
tony gig
Lovely effect...fav
May 2nd, 2020
Larry Steager
ace
Love the colors and edit.
May 2nd, 2020
