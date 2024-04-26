Sign up
Photo 3277
Eddie's visit
he was so calm and in a great spot for getting a few photos without leaf in the way
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
4
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
eddie
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao23
Mags
ace
What a sweet portrait.
April 28th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
He’s very tame. Sweet personality.
April 28th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Beautiful facial portrait
April 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful portrait
April 28th, 2024
