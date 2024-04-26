Previous
Eddie's visit by koalagardens
Eddie's visit

he was so calm and in a great spot for getting a few photos without leaf in the way
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
What a sweet portrait.
April 28th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
He’s very tame. Sweet personality.
April 28th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful facial portrait
April 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful portrait
April 28th, 2024  
