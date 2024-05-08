Previous
checking out my options by koalagardens
checking out my options

you can see Ellie's brain ticking over as she decides which way to go - moments later she decided and came down the tree and moved off!
KoalaGardens

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Karen ace
Better leaves elsewhere! Good shot.
May 10th, 2024  
