you again? by koalagardens
you again?

Can't hide from me Bullet 🤣
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much! He reminds me a little of James Bond in this picture.
September 16th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Elyse's comment is right on! Love this.
September 16th, 2020  
Lois ace
Super capture of Bullet! Leading Man pose!
September 16th, 2020  
KV ace
Great view of Bullet's eyes and ear.
September 16th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
You're so good at spotting him... much to his dismay here! Bullet looks like he's saying Yeeeeeesss...? LOL
September 16th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh! simply a beautiful pose and capture ! fav
September 16th, 2020  
