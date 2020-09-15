Sign up
Photo 1996
you again?
Can't hide from me Bullet 🤣
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
6
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
14th September 2020 2:24pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
theme-animals
,
wildandfree
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much! He reminds me a little of James Bond in this picture.
September 16th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Elyse's comment is right on! Love this.
September 16th, 2020
Lois
ace
Super capture of Bullet! Leading Man pose!
September 16th, 2020
KV
ace
Great view of Bullet's eyes and ear.
September 16th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
You're so good at spotting him... much to his dismay here! Bullet looks like he's saying Yeeeeeesss...? LOL
September 16th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh! simply a beautiful pose and capture ! fav
September 16th, 2020
