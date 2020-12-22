Previous
wake me when 2020 is over by koalagardens
Photo 2094

wake me when 2020 is over

after his contemplation in the shot yesterday, I guess he came to the conclusion all koalas know, sleeping it out is always a solution.
looks like all is good for my kids to come and go over the next few days hooray!
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
carol white ace
Your title made me smile.A super capture.
December 23rd, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
I love the title also. Looks like he is blocking the light from his eye. Why are your kids coming an going?
December 23rd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@shutterbug49 they live in the next state QLD, and the borders have all been restricted so far as entering QLD as there has been a covid outbreak in Sydney late last week. However, it has been contained there and the kids can obtain border passes and get back home. earlier this week we did not know if the border would close completely, and of course anything can still change by the day. but as of today they will all be able to come and go through the border and visit here over the next few days 🤗
December 23rd, 2020  
Jean ace
Great caption! Cute shot. Great news about your kids coming.
December 23rd, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Have a wonderful time with your children Katrina!
December 23rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pleased for you that your kids can come home for Christmas (and fingers crossed that the rules will not be changed again in the next day or so ! ) Love the title - and more so the lovely capture , such a child like posture ! fav
December 23rd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
hahhaha, Sounds like a good plan! Enjoy the time with your kids!
December 23rd, 2020  
