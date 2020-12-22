Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2094
wake me when 2020 is over
after his contemplation in the shot yesterday, I guess he came to the conclusion all koalas know, sleeping it out is always a solution.
looks like all is good for my kids to come and go over the next few days hooray!
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3238
photos
247
followers
233
following
573% complete
View this month »
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
Latest from all albums
2090
2091
1001
2092
1002
2093
1003
2094
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th December 2020 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
carol white
ace
Your title made me smile.A super capture.
December 23rd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
I love the title also. Looks like he is blocking the light from his eye. Why are your kids coming an going?
December 23rd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@shutterbug49
they live in the next state QLD, and the borders have all been restricted so far as entering QLD as there has been a covid outbreak in Sydney late last week. However, it has been contained there and the kids can obtain border passes and get back home. earlier this week we did not know if the border would close completely, and of course anything can still change by the day. but as of today they will all be able to come and go through the border and visit here over the next few days 🤗
December 23rd, 2020
Jean
ace
Great caption! Cute shot. Great news about your kids coming.
December 23rd, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Have a wonderful time with your children Katrina!
December 23rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pleased for you that your kids can come home for Christmas (and fingers crossed that the rules will not be changed again in the next day or so ! ) Love the title - and more so the lovely capture , such a child like posture ! fav
December 23rd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
hahhaha, Sounds like a good plan! Enjoy the time with your kids!
December 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close