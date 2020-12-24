Sign up
Photo 2096
on lookout
Ellie near the top of a tree surveying all her choices ...
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3244
photos
247
followers
233
following
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
1003
2094
1004
1005
2095
2096
1006
2097
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st December 2020 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ellie
,
wildandfree
Joanne Diochon
ace
What a pretty girl. I’m glad she seems to be hanging around.
December 26th, 2020
Paul
ace
Very nice photo of this pretty little girl
December 26th, 2020
